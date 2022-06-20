Primis Financial Corp. (FRST) volume exceeds 0.29 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: FRST) kicked off on June 17, 2022, at the price of $12.73, up 3.05% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $13.21 and dropped to $12.73 before settling in for the closing price of $12.80. Over the past 52 weeks, FRST has traded in a range of $12.71-$16.54.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Financial Sector giant was 18.30%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 106.40%. With a float of $20.94 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $24.50 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 418 employees.

Primis Financial Corp. (FRST) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Banks – Regional Industry. The insider ownership of Primis Financial Corp. is 2.60%, while institutional ownership is 78.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 17, was worth 19,275. In this transaction Director of this company bought 1,500 shares at a rate of $12.85, taking the stock ownership to the 8,111 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 16, when Company’s Director bought 1,960 for $12.78, making the entire transaction worth $25,049. This insider now owns 26,062 shares in total.

Primis Financial Corp. (FRST) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $0.22) by -$0.03. This company achieved a net margin of +24.96 while generating a return on equity of 7.73. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.29 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 106.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: FRST) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Primis Financial Corp.’s (FRST) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.88.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.10, a number that is poised to hit 0.21 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.46 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Primis Financial Corp. (FRST)

Looking closely at Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: FRST), its last 5-days average volume was 0.11 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 47953.0. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 28.03%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.29.

During the past 100 days, Primis Financial Corp.’s (FRST) raw stochastic average was set at 14.46%, which indicates a significant decrease from 52.87% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 22.35% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 22.24% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $13.37, while its 200-day Moving Average is $14.49. However, in the short run, Primis Financial Corp.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $13.36. Second resistance stands at $13.52. The third major resistance level sits at $13.84. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $12.88, it is likely to go to the next support level at $12.56. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $12.40.

Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: FRST) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 315.24 million has total of 24,623K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 124,380 K in contrast with the sum of 31,250 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 28,680 K and last quarter income was 4,590 K.