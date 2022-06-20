Recent developments with City Holding Company (CHCO) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 0.55 cents.

June 17, 2022, City Holding Company (NASDAQ: CHCO) trading session started at the price of $76.90, that was 0.64% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $79.79 and dropped to $76.90 before settling in for the closing price of $78.18. A 52-week range for CHCO has been $71.61 – $86.30.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Financial sector saw sales topped by 4.60%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 2.10%. With a float of $14.33 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $14.97 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 905 workers is very important to gauge.

City Holding Company (CHCO) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward City Holding Company stocks. The insider ownership of City Holding Company is 2.20%, while institutional ownership is 65.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 24, was worth 404,411. In this transaction President & CEO of this company sold 5,050 shares at a rate of $80.08, taking the stock ownership to the 54,109 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 10, when Company’s EVP, Retail Banking sold 1,850 for $79.59, making the entire transaction worth $147,242. This insider now owns 4,950 shares in total.

City Holding Company (CHCO) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $1.25) by $0.16. This company achieved a net margin of +37.18 while generating a return on equity of 12.62. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.4 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 2.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 8.00% during the next five years compared to 10.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

City Holding Company (NASDAQ: CHCO) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what City Holding Company (CHCO) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 7.13.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 5.86, a number that is poised to hit 1.32 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.91 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of City Holding Company (CHCO)

The latest stats from [City Holding Company, CHCO] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.11 million was superior to 72919.0 than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 21.73%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.63.

During the past 100 days, City Holding Company’s (CHCO) raw stochastic average was set at 50.67%, which indicates a significant increase from 30.74% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 14.10% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 21.92% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $79.14, while its 200-day Moving Average is $79.44. Now, the first resistance to watch is $80.01. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $81.35. The third major resistance level sits at $82.90. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $77.12, it is likely to go to the next support level at $75.57. The third support level lies at $74.23 if the price breaches the second support level.

City Holding Company (NASDAQ: CHCO) Key Stats

There are 14,964K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 1.17 billion. As of now, sales total 235,110 K while income totals 88,080 K. Its latest quarter income was 57,000 K while its last quarter net income were 21,340 K.