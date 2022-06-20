Recent developments with Forrester Research Inc. (FORR) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 1.05 cents.

Forrester Research Inc. (NASDAQ: FORR) kicked off on June 17, 2022, at the price of $43.44, up 1.67% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $44.0199 and dropped to $43.27 before settling in for the closing price of $43.15. Over the past 52 weeks, FORR has traded in a range of $40.83-$60.90.

Annual sales at Industrials sector company grew by 8.70% over the past five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 143.30%. With a float of $11.11 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $18.99 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 1781 employees.

Forrester Research Inc. (FORR) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Consulting Services Industry. The insider ownership of Forrester Research Inc. is 34.80%, while institutional ownership is 56.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 27, was worth 74,256. In this transaction Chief Consulting Officer of this company sold 1,428 shares at a rate of $52.00, taking the stock ownership to the 3,819 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 10, when Company’s Director sold 2,000 for $50.53, making the entire transaction worth $101,060. This insider now owns 7,183 shares in total.

Forrester Research Inc. (FORR) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.31) by $0.14. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.48 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 143.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 16.00% during the next five years compared to 5.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Forrester Research Inc. (NASDAQ: FORR) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Forrester Research Inc.’s (FORR) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.61. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 10.35.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.29, a number that is poised to hit 0.73 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.71 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Forrester Research Inc. (FORR)

Forrester Research Inc. (NASDAQ: FORR) saw its 5-day average volume 64520.0, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 45863.0. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 10.30%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.43.

During the past 100 days, Forrester Research Inc.’s (FORR) raw stochastic average was set at 7.54%, which indicates a significant decrease from 12.46% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 28.78% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 29.88% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $52.18, while its 200-day Moving Average is $53.54. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $44.17 in the near term. At $44.47, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $44.92. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $43.42, it is likely to go to the next support level at $42.97. The third support level lies at $42.67 if the price breaches the second support level.

Forrester Research Inc. (NASDAQ: FORR) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 814.67 million has total of 18,876K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 494,320 K in contrast with the sum of 24,840 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 124,970 K and last quarter income was 4,150 K.