Reliance Global Group Inc. (RELI) volume exceeds 0.12 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

Reliance Global Group Inc. (NASDAQ: RELI) kicked off on June 17, 2022, at the price of $2.17, up 2.69% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.36 and dropped to $2.05 before settling in for the closing price of $2.23. Over the past 52 weeks, RELI has traded in a range of $1.83-$10.49.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -137.50%. With a float of $5.96 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $18.23 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 43 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +58.37, operating margin of -214.05, and the pretax margin is -217.28.

Reliance Global Group Inc. (RELI) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Insurance Brokers Industry. The insider ownership of Reliance Global Group Inc. is 47.41%, while institutional ownership is 6.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 05, was worth 3,488. In this transaction CEO of this company bought 1,273 shares at a rate of $2.74, taking the stock ownership to the 4,815,768 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Oct 04, when Company’s CEO bought 3,101 for $2.58, making the entire transaction worth $8,001. This insider now owns 5,104,713 shares in total.

Reliance Global Group Inc. (RELI) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of -217.28. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -137.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Reliance Global Group Inc. (NASDAQ: RELI) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Reliance Global Group Inc.’s (RELI) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.18.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.77, a number that is poised to hit -0.10 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.16 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Reliance Global Group Inc. (RELI)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 2.0 million, its volume of 0.17 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 20.38%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.29.

During the past 100 days, Reliance Global Group Inc.’s (RELI) raw stochastic average was set at 5.52%, which indicates a significant decrease from 22.86% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 90.60% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 98.92% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.67, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.79.

Reliance Global Group Inc. (NASDAQ: RELI) Key Stats

Its annual sales at the moment are 9,710 K in contrast with the sum of -21,098 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 2,614 K and last quarter income was -18,612 K.