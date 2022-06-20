SCYNEXIS Inc. (SCYX) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of -16.04% last month.

SCYNEXIS Inc. (NASDAQ: SCYX) on June 17, 2022, started off the session at the price of $1.83, plunging -2.20% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.00 and dropped to $1.77 before settling in for the closing price of $1.82. Within the past 52 weeks, SCYX’s price has moved between $1.70 and $8.21.

Annual sales at Healthcare sector company grew by 119.70% over the past five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 75.80%. With a float of $21.19 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $32.05 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 56 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +93.25, operating margin of -462.19, and the pretax margin is -273.14.

SCYNEXIS Inc. (SCYX) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Drug Manufacturers – Specialty & Generic industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of SCYNEXIS Inc. is 1.40%, while institutional ownership is 44.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 26, was worth 225,000. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company bought 75,000 shares at a rate of $3.00, taking the stock ownership to the 272,068 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 26, when Company’s General Counsel bought 3,500 for $3.00, making the entire transaction worth $10,500. This insider now owns 53,499 shares in total.

SCYNEXIS Inc. (SCYX) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of -249.68 while generating a return on equity of -102.68. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.78 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 75.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

SCYNEXIS Inc. (NASDAQ: SCYX) Trading Performance Indicators

SCYNEXIS Inc. (SCYX) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 7.80 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 32.94.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.21, a number that is poised to hit -0.59 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.43 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of SCYNEXIS Inc. (SCYX)

SCYNEXIS Inc. (NASDAQ: SCYX) saw its 5-day average volume 0.17 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 0.26 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 26.87%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.15.

During the past 100 days, SCYNEXIS Inc.’s (SCYX) raw stochastic average was set at 2.24%, which indicates a significant decrease from 13.56% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 62.41% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 85.98% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.3710, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.7201. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $1.9300 in the near term. At $2.0800, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $2.1600. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.7000, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.6200. The third support level lies at $1.4700 if the price breaches the second support level.

SCYNEXIS Inc. (NASDAQ: SCYX) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 59.29 million based on 32,579K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 13,160 K and income totals -32,870 K. The company made 690 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -5,450 K in sales during its previous quarter.