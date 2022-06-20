Search
Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (SIOX) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of 31.07% last month.

Company News

Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ: SIOX) kicked off on June 17, 2022, at the price of $0.32, up 4.86% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.37 and dropped to $0.3125 before settling in for the closing price of $0.35. Over the past 52 weeks, SIOX has traded in a range of $0.23-$2.95.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 78.80%. With a float of $54.84 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $73.33 million.

In an organization with 42 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (SIOX) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Sio Gene Therapies Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 26.80%.

Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (SIOX) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2021, the organization reported -$0.35 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.22) by -$0.13. This company achieved a return on equity of -35.07. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.14 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 78.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ: SIOX) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Sio Gene Therapies Inc.’s (SIOX) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 5.90.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.98, a number that is poised to hit -0.14 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.86 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (SIOX)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.0 million. That was better than the volume of 0.7 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 31.71%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.04.

During the past 100 days, Sio Gene Therapies Inc.’s (SIOX) raw stochastic average was set at 14.10%, which indicates a significant decrease from 41.90% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 120.05% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 141.54% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.3989, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.1657. However, in the short run, Sio Gene Therapies Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.3872. Second resistance stands at $0.4073. The third major resistance level sits at $0.4447. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.3297, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.2923. The third support level lies at $0.2722 if the price breaches the second support level.

Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ: SIOX) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 25.80 million has total of 72,942K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 0 K in contrast with the sum of -32,430 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 0 K and last quarter income was -13,324 K.

$168.92K in average volume shows that Ventyx Biosciences Inc. (VTYX) is heading in the right direction

Shaun Noe -
Ventyx Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: VTYX) on June 17, 2022, started off the session at the price of $12.86, soaring 9.80% from the previous trading...
Read more

Meta Financial Group Inc. (CASH) posted a -2.21% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

Sana Meer -
June 17, 2022, Meta Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CASH) trading session started at the price of $37.54, that was 1.32% jump from the session...
Read more

Tattooed Chef Inc. (TTCF) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 72,060 K

Shaun Noe -
On June 17, 2022, Tattooed Chef Inc. (NASDAQ: TTCF) opened at $6.08, higher 4.23% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved...
Read more

