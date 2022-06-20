Takung Art Co. Ltd. (TKAT) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of -9.38% last month.

June 17, 2022, Takung Art Co. Ltd. (AMEX: TKAT) trading session started at the price of $1.72, that was 3.57% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.85 and dropped to $1.68 before settling in for the closing price of $1.68. A 52-week range for TKAT has been $1.55 – $18.60.

Takung Art Co. Ltd. (TKAT) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Takung Art Co. Ltd. stocks. The insider ownership of Takung Art Co. Ltd. is 21.81%, while institutional ownership is 0.90%.

Takung Art Co. Ltd. (TKAT) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/29/2018, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.23 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at $0.05) by -$0.28. This company achieved a net margin of -11206.63 while generating a return on equity of -313.04. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Takung Art Co. Ltd. (AMEX: TKAT) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Takung Art Co. Ltd. (TKAT) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 344.23.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.08

Technical Analysis of Takung Art Co. Ltd. (TKAT)

Takung Art Co. Ltd. (AMEX: TKAT) saw its 5-day average volume 0.12 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 2.18 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 16.29%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.16.

During the past 100 days, Takung Art Co. Ltd.’s (TKAT) raw stochastic average was set at 5.71%, which indicates a significant decrease from 16.98% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 63.26% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 136.15% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.2326, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.0942. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $1.8333 in the near term. At $1.9265, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $2.0032. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.6634, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.5867. The third support level lies at $1.4935 if the price breaches the second support level.

Takung Art Co. Ltd. (AMEX: TKAT) Key Stats

There are 24,611K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 41.31 million. As of now, sales total 120 K while income totals -30,070 K. Its latest quarter income was -4,410 K while its last quarter net income were -20,280 K.