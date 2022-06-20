Talis Biomedical Corporation (TLIS) kicked off at the price of $0.85: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

A new trading day began on June 17, 2022, with Talis Biomedical Corporation (NASDAQ: TLIS) stock priced at $0.87, down -4.95% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.92 and dropped to $0.84 before settling in for the closing price of $0.89. TLIS’s price has ranged from $0.87 to $12.88 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -118.40%. With a float of $23.87 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $26.47 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 242 employees.

Talis Biomedical Corporation (TLIS) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Medical Devices Industry. The insider ownership of Talis Biomedical Corporation is 10.34%, while institutional ownership is 63.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 18, was worth 218,250. In this transaction Director of this company bought 50,000 shares at a rate of $4.37, taking the stock ownership to the 7,053,176 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 13, when Company’s Former Officer sold 27,502 for $7.66, making the entire transaction worth $210,665. This insider now owns 38,619 shares in total.

Talis Biomedical Corporation (TLIS) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/30/2021, the company reported earnings of -$1.26 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a return on equity of -92.25. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.8 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -118.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Talis Biomedical Corporation (NASDAQ: TLIS) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Talis Biomedical Corporation’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 12.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.38.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -6.14, a number that is poised to hit -0.81 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -2.61 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Talis Biomedical Corporation (TLIS)

Looking closely at Talis Biomedical Corporation (NASDAQ: TLIS), its last 5-days average volume was 0.18 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.15 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 16.03%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.10.

During the past 100 days, Talis Biomedical Corporation’s (TLIS) raw stochastic average was set at 0.35%, which indicates a significant decrease from 3.17% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 51.52% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 85.01% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.0636, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.3393. However, in the short run, Talis Biomedical Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.8984. Second resistance stands at $0.9492. The third major resistance level sits at $0.9784. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.8184, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.7892. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.7384.

Talis Biomedical Corporation (NASDAQ: TLIS) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 23.69 million, the company has a total of 26,619K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 8,190 K while annual income is -192,040 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 3,190 K while its latest quarter income was -33,050 K.