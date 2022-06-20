Tattooed Chef Inc. (TTCF) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 72,060 K

On June 17, 2022, Tattooed Chef Inc. (NASDAQ: TTCF) opened at $6.08, higher 4.23% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $6.4376 and dropped to $6.08 before settling in for the closing price of $6.15. Price fluctuations for TTCF have ranged from $5.84 to $25.35 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -214.10% at the time writing. With a float of $45.08 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $82.24 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 600 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +10.36, operating margin of -17.33, and the pretax margin is -18.50.

Tattooed Chef Inc. (TTCF) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Packaged Foods industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Tattooed Chef Inc. is 0.40%, while institutional ownership is 17.10%.

Tattooed Chef Inc. (TTCF) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted -$0.2 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.13) by -$0.07. This company achieved a net margin of -40.95 while generating a return on equity of -38.70. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.12 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -214.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Tattooed Chef Inc. (NASDAQ: TTCF) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Tattooed Chef Inc. (TTCF). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.18.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.18, a number that is poised to hit -0.14 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.17 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Tattooed Chef Inc. (TTCF)

The latest stats from [Tattooed Chef Inc., TTCF] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.53 million was inferior to 0.72 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 26.52%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.46.

During the past 100 days, Tattooed Chef Inc.’s (TTCF) raw stochastic average was set at 7.51%, which indicates a significant decrease from 30.39% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 71.60% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 65.74% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $7.88, while its 200-day Moving Average is $13.62. Now, the first resistance to watch is $6.54. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $6.67. The third major resistance level sits at $6.90. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $6.18, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.95. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $5.82.

Tattooed Chef Inc. (NASDAQ: TTCF) Key Stats

There are currently 82,460K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 507.10 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 213,430 K according to its annual income of -87,400 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 72,060 K and its income totaled -17,550 K.