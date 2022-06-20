Search
Sana Meer
The Marcus Corporation (MCS) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 132,240 K

Analyst Insights

A new trading day began on June 17, 2022, with The Marcus Corporation (NYSE: MCS) stock priced at $14.54, down -1.38% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $14.74 and dropped to $14.26 before settling in for the closing price of $14.48. MCS’s price has ranged from $13.41 to $22.52 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Communication Services sector has dropped its sales by -4.40% annually for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 70.40%. With a float of $23.73 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $31.45 million.

In an organization with 7500 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

The Marcus Corporation (MCS) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Entertainment Industry. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 05, was worth 575,114. In this transaction President and CEO of this company sold 28,018 shares at a rate of $20.53, taking the stock ownership to the 135,537 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 04, when Company’s President and CEO sold 24,584 for $20.00, making the entire transaction worth $491,756. This insider now owns 163,555 shares in total.

The Marcus Corporation (MCS) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.48 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.13 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 70.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 15.00% during the next five years compared to -24.70% drop over the previous five years of trading.

The Marcus Corporation (NYSE: MCS) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are The Marcus Corporation’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.85. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 10.50.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.96, a number that is poised to hit 0.10 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.95 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of The Marcus Corporation (MCS)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.2 million. That was better than the volume of 0.18 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 21.82%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.55.

During the past 100 days, The Marcus Corporation’s (MCS) raw stochastic average was set at 14.92%, which indicates a significant increase from 7.65% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 20.81% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 37.16% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $15.36, while its 200-day Moving Average is $17.22. However, in the short run, The Marcus Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $14.59. Second resistance stands at $14.91. The third major resistance level sits at $15.07. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $14.11, it is likely to go to the next support level at $13.95. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $13.63.

The Marcus Corporation (NYSE: MCS) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 457.67 million, the company has a total of 31,609K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 458,240 K while annual income is -43,290 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 132,240 K while its latest quarter income was -14,900 K.

Newsletter

 

$112.53K in average volume shows that Sera Prognostics Inc. (SERA) is heading in the right direction

Sana Meer -
Sera Prognostics Inc. (NASDAQ: SERA) on June 17, 2022, started off the session at the price of $1.25, soaring 4.10% from the previous trading...
Read more

Recent developments with City Holding Company (CHCO) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 0.55 cents.

Steve Mayer -
June 17, 2022, City Holding Company (NASDAQ: CHCO) trading session started at the price of $76.90, that was 0.64% jump from the session before....
Read more

Urban One Inc. (UONEK) posted a 1.52% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

Shaun Noe -
On June 17, 2022, Urban One Inc. (NASDAQ: UONEK) opened at $5.22, higher 2.30% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved...
Read more

