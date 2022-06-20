The York Water Company (YORW) posted a -4.98% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

June 17, 2022, The York Water Company (NASDAQ: YORW) trading session started at the price of $39.19, that was -1.75% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $39.595 and dropped to $38.11 before settling in for the closing price of $38.84. A 52-week range for YORW has been $37.52 – $53.77.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Utilities Sector giant was 3.00%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 2.00%. With a float of $12.95 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $13.11 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 110 employees.

The York Water Company (YORW) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward The York Water Company stocks. The insider ownership of The York Water Company is 1.10%, while institutional ownership is 40.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 01, was worth 9,987. In this transaction CEO & President of this company bought 243 shares at a rate of $41.10, taking the stock ownership to the 24,252 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 01, when Company’s Director sold 243 for $41.10, making the entire transaction worth $9,987. This insider now owns 8,090 shares in total.

The York Water Company (YORW) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2021, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.28) by $0.03. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.37 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 2.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 4.90% during the next five years compared to 7.10% growth over the previous five years of trading.

The York Water Company (NASDAQ: YORW) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what The York Water Company (YORW) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 9.83.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.31, a number that is poised to hit 0.34 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.40 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of The York Water Company (YORW)

Looking closely at The York Water Company (NASDAQ: YORW), its last 5-days average volume was 80680.0, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 44323.0. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 24.82%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.09.

During the past 100 days, The York Water Company’s (YORW) raw stochastic average was set at 6.14%, which indicates a significant decrease from 14.78% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 23.11% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 24.53% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $40.37, while its 200-day Moving Average is $44.75. However, in the short run, The York Water Company’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $39.13. Second resistance stands at $40.11. The third major resistance level sits at $40.62. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $37.65, it is likely to go to the next support level at $37.14. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $36.16.

The York Water Company (NASDAQ: YORW) Key Stats

There are 14,246K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 553.32 million. As of now, sales total 55,120 K while income totals 16,980 K. Its latest quarter income was 14,240 K while its last quarter net income were 3,860 K.