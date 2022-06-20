UniFirst Corporation (UNF) last year’s performance of -30.52% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

On June 17, 2022, UniFirst Corporation (NYSE: UNF) opened at $158.44, higher 0.19% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $158.495 and dropped to $155.4558 before settling in for the closing price of $155.70. Price fluctuations for UNF have ranged from $154.72 to $242.79 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Industrials Sector giant was 4.50%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 11.30% at the time writing. With a float of $15.00 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $18.84 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 14000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +31.68, operating margin of +10.72, and the pretax margin is +10.78.

UniFirst Corporation (UNF) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Specialty Business Services industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of UniFirst Corporation is 0.50%, while institutional ownership is 98.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 14, was worth 11,885. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company sold 69 shares at a rate of $172.24, taking the stock ownership to the 18,554 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 15, when Company’s 10% Owner sold 74 for $180.01, making the entire transaction worth $13,321. This insider now owns 1,554 shares in total.

UniFirst Corporation (UNF) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 2/27/2022, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $1.63) by -$0.39. This company achieved a net margin of +8.27 while generating a return on equity of 8.36. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.78 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 11.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.00% during the next five years compared to 5.20% growth over the previous five years of trading.

UniFirst Corporation (NYSE: UNF) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for UniFirst Corporation (UNF). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 3.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.54.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 6.77, a number that is poised to hit 1.90 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 7.86 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of UniFirst Corporation (UNF)

Looking closely at UniFirst Corporation (NYSE: UNF), its last 5-days average volume was 81940.0, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 68472.0. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 10.25%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 4.49.

During the past 100 days, UniFirst Corporation’s (UNF) raw stochastic average was set at 3.09%, which indicates a significant decrease from 6.24% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 29.23% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 26.91% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $167.11, while its 200-day Moving Average is $190.38. However, in the short run, UniFirst Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $157.84. Second resistance stands at $159.69. The third major resistance level sits at $160.88. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $154.80, it is likely to go to the next support level at $153.61. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $151.76.

UniFirst Corporation (NYSE: UNF) Key Stats

There are currently 18,807K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 2.93 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 1,826 M according to its annual income of 151,110 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 486,700 K and its income totaled 18,450 K.