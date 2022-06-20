Urban One Inc. (UONEK) posted a 1.52% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

On June 17, 2022, Urban One Inc. (NASDAQ: UONEK) opened at $5.22, higher 2.30% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $5.53 and dropped to $5.22 before settling in for the closing price of $5.22. Price fluctuations for UONEK have ranged from $3.10 to $7.59 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the drop rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Communication Services sector was -0.70%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 493.30% at the time writing. With a float of $25.12 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $51.18 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 825 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +70.92, operating margin of +28.53, and the pretax margin is +12.29.

Urban One Inc. (UONEK) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Broadcasting industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Urban One Inc. is 1.30%, while institutional ownership is 26.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 26, was worth 408,450. In this transaction Director of this company sold 67,401 shares at a rate of $6.06, taking the stock ownership to the 271,162 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 25, when Company’s Director sold 62,719 for $6.07, making the entire transaction worth $380,704. This insider now owns 338,563 shares in total.

Urban One Inc. (UONEK) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of +8.69 while generating a return on equity of 17.39. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 493.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Urban One Inc. (NASDAQ: UONEK) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Urban One Inc. (UONEK). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 3.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.59. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 3.68.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.00

Technical Analysis of Urban One Inc. (UONEK)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.11 million, its volume of 0.24 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 38.66%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.40.

During the past 100 days, Urban One Inc.’s (UONEK) raw stochastic average was set at 45.72%, which indicates a significant increase from 26.11% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 73.60% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 59.87% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $6.03, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.18. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $5.51 in the near term. At $5.67, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $5.82. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.20, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.05. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $4.89.

Urban One Inc. (NASDAQ: UONEK) Key Stats

There are currently 51,341K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 274.42 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 441,460 K according to its annual income of 38,350 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 112,350 K and its income totaled 16,370 K.