Westamerica Bancorporation (WABC) with a beta value of 0.58 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ: WABC) on June 17, 2022, started off the session at the price of $57.13, soaring 0.02% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $57.73 and dropped to $56.55 before settling in for the closing price of $56.62. Within the past 52 weeks, WABC’s price has moved between $53.24 and $63.43.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Financial sector was 5.00%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 7.90%. With a float of $25.83 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $26.87 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 640 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

Westamerica Bancorporation (WABC) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Banks – Regional industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Westamerica Bancorporation is 3.91%, while institutional ownership is 79.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 03, was worth 58,604. In this transaction SVP/Human Resources Div. Mgr of this company sold 1,000 shares at a rate of $58.60, taking the stock ownership to the 3,708 shares.

Westamerica Bancorporation (WABC) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.77) by $0.07. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.87 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 7.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 3.00% during the next five years compared to 7.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ: WABC) Trading Performance Indicators

Westamerica Bancorporation (WABC) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 8.70. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 35.99.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.31, a number that is poised to hit 0.84 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.79 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Westamerica Bancorporation (WABC)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.1 million, its volume of 0.12 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 13.00%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.21.

During the past 100 days, Westamerica Bancorporation’s (WABC) raw stochastic average was set at 12.26%, which indicates a significant increase from 7.46% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 10.79% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 21.10% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $58.72, while its 200-day Moving Average is $57.94. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $57.39 in the near term. At $58.15, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $58.57. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $56.21, it is likely to go to the next support level at $55.79. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $55.03.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ: WABC) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 1.52 billion based on 26,885K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 216,790 K and income totals 86,510 K. The company made 55,340 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 22,620 K in sales during its previous quarter.