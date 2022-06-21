11.20% volatility in Jupiter Wellness Inc. (JUPW) last month: This is a red flag warning

On June 17, 2022, Jupiter Wellness Inc. (NASDAQ: JUPW) opened at $0.7701, higher 31.43% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.97 and dropped to $0.67 before settling in for the closing price of $0.61. Price fluctuations for JUPW have ranged from $0.60 to $4.93 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -97.10% at the time writing. With a float of $13.60 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $23.13 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 12 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +12.08, operating margin of -583.09, and the pretax margin is -976.97.

Jupiter Wellness Inc. (JUPW) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Drug Manufacturers – Specialty & Generic industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Jupiter Wellness Inc. is 38.41%, while institutional ownership is 14.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 06, was worth 71,000. In this transaction CEO, Director of this company bought 50,000 shares at a rate of $1.42, taking the stock ownership to the 2,772,306 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Oct 05, when Company’s CEO, Director bought 1,556 for $1.30, making the entire transaction worth $2,023. This insider now owns 2,722,306 shares in total.

Jupiter Wellness Inc. (JUPW) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of -976.97 while generating a return on equity of -267.67.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -97.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Jupiter Wellness Inc. (NASDAQ: JUPW) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Jupiter Wellness Inc. (JUPW). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 10.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.80.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.44

Technical Analysis of Jupiter Wellness Inc. (JUPW)

Jupiter Wellness Inc. (NASDAQ: JUPW) saw its 5-day average volume 1.0 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.29 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 23.28%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.09.

During the past 100 days, Jupiter Wellness Inc.’s (JUPW) raw stochastic average was set at 22.20%, which indicates a significant decrease from 54.02% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 152.86% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 100.40% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.9267, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.2194. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.9567 in the near term. At $1.1133, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $1.2567. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.6567, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.5133. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.3567.

Jupiter Wellness Inc. (NASDAQ: JUPW) Key Stats

There are currently 24,396K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 13.30 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 2,876 K according to its annual income of -28,100 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 722 K and its income totaled -2,920 K.