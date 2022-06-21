Search
Sana Meer
Sana Meer

Camber Energy Inc. (CEI) with a beta value of -1.87 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

Analyst Insights

On June 17, 2022, Camber Energy Inc. (AMEX: CEI) opened at $0.47, lower -2.08% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.48 and dropped to $0.44 before settling in for the closing price of $0.48. Price fluctuations for CEI have ranged from $0.33 to $4.85 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Energy Sector giant was -40.30%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 39.10% at the time writing.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 9 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +63.37, operating margin of -1354.20, and the pretax margin is -42289.60.

Camber Energy Inc. (CEI) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Oil & Gas E&P industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Camber Energy Inc. is 0.69%, while institutional ownership is 5.50%.

Camber Energy Inc. (CEI) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of -42289.60. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 39.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Camber Energy Inc. (AMEX: CEI) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Camber Energy Inc. (CEI). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 397.80.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.67

Technical Analysis of Camber Energy Inc. (CEI)

Looking closely at Camber Energy Inc. (AMEX: CEI), its last 5-days average volume was 22.21 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 50.35 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 11.81%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.05.

During the past 100 days, Camber Energy Inc.’s (CEI) raw stochastic average was set at 2.01%, which indicates a significant decrease from 11.48% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 44.23% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 151.08% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.7130, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.0141. However, in the short run, Camber Energy Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.4870. Second resistance stands at $0.5040. The third major resistance level sits at $0.5280. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.4460, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.4220. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.4050.

Camber Energy Inc. (AMEX: CEI) Key Stats

There are currently 414,290K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 198.90 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 140 K according to its annual income of -68,160 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 140 K and its income totaled -68,160 K.

