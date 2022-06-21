Electric Last Mile Solutions Inc. (ELMS) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of -28.43%

Electric Last Mile Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: ELMS) on June 17, 2022, started off the session at the price of $0.379, soaring 29.43% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.4975 and dropped to $0.3545 before settling in for the closing price of $0.28. Within the past 52 weeks, ELMS’s price has moved between $0.12 and $12.00.

With a float of $56.81 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $118.78 million.

Electric Last Mile Solutions Inc. (ELMS) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Auto Manufacturers industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Electric Last Mile Solutions Inc. is 54.19%, while institutional ownership is 15.70%.

Electric Last Mile Solutions Inc. (ELMS) Latest Financial update

As on 9/29/2021, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.26) by $0.11. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.26 per share during the current fiscal year.

Electric Last Mile Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: ELMS) Trading Performance Indicators

Electric Last Mile Solutions Inc. (ELMS) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 2.50 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 350.00.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.21, a number that is poised to hit -0.28 in the next quarter

Technical Analysis of Electric Last Mile Solutions Inc. (ELMS)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 54.4 million. That was better than the volume of 3.18 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 28.50%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.13.

During the past 100 days, Electric Last Mile Solutions Inc.’s (ELMS) raw stochastic average was set at 4.28%, which indicates a significant decrease from 40.50% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 527.77% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 254.44% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.7743, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.4411. However, in the short run, Electric Last Mile Solutions Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.4568. Second resistance stands at $0.5487. The third major resistance level sits at $0.5998. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.3138, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.2627. The third support level lies at $0.1708 if the price breaches the second support level.

Electric Last Mile Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: ELMS) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 35.00 million based on 132,607K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 0 K and income totals -3,550 K. The company made 136 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -17,779 K in sales during its previous quarter.