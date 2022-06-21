Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) average volume reaches $23.40M: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

A new trading day began on June 17, 2022, with Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GRAB) stock priced at $2.38, down -0.85% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.395 and dropped to $2.285 before settling in for the closing price of $2.35. GRAB’s price has ranged from $2.26 to $17.15 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -32.20%. With a float of $2.76 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $3.85 billion.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 8834 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Asset Management Industry. The insider ownership of Grab Holdings Limited is 28.10%, while institutional ownership is 44.80%.

Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) Earnings and Forecasts

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -32.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GRAB) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Grab Holdings Limited’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 8.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 13.37.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -12.73 and is forecasted to reach -0.28 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 25.78 million, its volume of 25.26 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 10.48%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.28.

During the past 100 days, Grab Holdings Limited’s (GRAB) raw stochastic average was set at 1.61%, which indicates a significant decrease from 5.45% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 101.43% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 127.31% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $2.39 in the near term. At $2.45, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $2.50. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.28, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.23. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $2.17.

Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GRAB) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 9.02 billion, the company has a total of 3,741,980K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 675,000 K while annual income is -3,449 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 228,000 K while its latest quarter income was -435,000 K.