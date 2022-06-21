Investors finally get a glimpse of Doma Holdings Inc. (DOMA) volume hitting the figure of 1.53 million.

Doma Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DOMA) kicked off on June 17, 2022, at the price of $1.28, up 10.32% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.39 and dropped to $1.24 before settling in for the closing price of $1.26. Over the past 52 weeks, DOMA has traded in a range of $1.24-$10.00.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -486.80%. With a float of $178.59 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $323.89 million.

In an organization with 2049 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Doma Holdings Inc. (DOMA) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Real Estate Services Industry. The insider ownership of Doma Holdings Inc. is 1.50%, while institutional ownership is 40.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 23, was worth 799,128. In this transaction Director of this company bought 332,970 shares at a rate of $2.40, taking the stock ownership to the 365,160 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 11, when Company’s Chief Accounting Officer bought 14,400 for $7.10, making the entire transaction worth $102,240. This insider now owns 144,271 shares in total.

Doma Holdings Inc. (DOMA) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.08 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.1) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -20.02 while generating a return on equity of -34.55. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -486.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Doma Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DOMA) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Doma Holdings Inc.’s (DOMA) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.78.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.58, a number that is poised to hit -0.14 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.21 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Doma Holdings Inc. (DOMA)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.14 million. That was inferior than the volume of 1.54 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 11.15%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.18.

During the past 100 days, Doma Holdings Inc.’s (DOMA) raw stochastic average was set at 5.19%, which indicates a significant decrease from 16.13% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 124.27% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 104.60% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.7584, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.2361. However, in the short run, Doma Holdings Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.4400. Second resistance stands at $1.4900. The third major resistance level sits at $1.5900. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.2900, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.1900. The third support level lies at $1.1400 if the price breaches the second support level.

Doma Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DOMA) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 409.10 million has total of 324,710K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 558,040 K in contrast with the sum of -113,060 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 112,210 K and last quarter income was -50,030 K.