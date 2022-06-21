Investors must take note of ChargePoint Holdings Inc.’s (CHPT) performance last week, which was -2.50%.

ChargePoint Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CHPT) kicked off on June 17, 2022, at the price of $12.92, up 11.79% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $14.25 and dropped to $12.83 before settling in for the closing price of $12.55. Over the past 52 weeks, CHPT has traded in a range of $8.50-$36.86.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -18.10%.

In an organization with 1436 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +20.30, operating margin of -110.14, and the pretax margin is -56.09.

ChargePoint Holdings Inc. (CHPT) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Specialty Retail Industry. The insider ownership of ChargePoint Holdings Inc. is 2.60%, while institutional ownership is 60.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 17, was worth 52,016. In this transaction Chief Product Officer of this company sold 4,026 shares at a rate of $12.92, taking the stock ownership to the 443,512 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 15, when Company’s President and CEO sold 250,000 for $13.03, making the entire transaction worth $3,257,800. This insider now owns 4,145,304 shares in total.

ChargePoint Holdings Inc. (CHPT) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 1/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.17 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.15) by -$0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -54.87 while generating a return on equity of -50.13. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.19 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -18.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

ChargePoint Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CHPT) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at ChargePoint Holdings Inc.’s (CHPT) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 3.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 14.99.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.93, a number that is poised to hit -0.21 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.56 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of ChargePoint Holdings Inc. (CHPT)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 11.7 million. That was better than the volume of 9.95 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 33.95%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.24.

During the past 100 days, ChargePoint Holdings Inc.’s (CHPT) raw stochastic average was set at 44.28%, which indicates a significant decrease from 50.58% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 117.63% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 96.59% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $13.29, while its 200-day Moving Average is $17.68. However, in the short run, ChargePoint Holdings Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $14.58. Second resistance stands at $15.12. The third major resistance level sits at $16.00. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $13.16, it is likely to go to the next support level at $12.28. The third support level lies at $11.74 if the price breaches the second support level.

ChargePoint Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CHPT) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 4.23 billion has total of 337,000K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 241,010 K in contrast with the sum of -132,240 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 81,630 K and last quarter income was -89,270 K.