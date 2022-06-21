Search
Shaun Noe
Last month’s performance of -5.56% for Nokia Oyj (NOK) is certainly impressive

On June 17, 2022, Nokia Oyj (NYSE: NOK) opened at $4.65, higher 0.22% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.67 and dropped to $4.55 before settling in for the closing price of $4.58. Price fluctuations for NOK have ranged from $4.51 to $6.40 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Technology sector has dropped its sales by -1.20% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 163.90% at the time writing. With a float of $5.38 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $5.63 billion.

In an organization with 87927 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +40.93, operating margin of +10.79, and the pretax margin is +8.63.

Nokia Oyj (NOK) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.07) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +7.35 while generating a return on equity of 10.94. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.11 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 163.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 14.24% during the next five years compared to 33.20% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE: NOK) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Nokia Oyj (NOK). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.11. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 19.55.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.28, a number that is poised to hit 0.10 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.48 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Nokia Oyj (NOK)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 46.89 million. That was better than the volume of 31.52 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 16.40%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.14.

During the past 100 days, Nokia Oyj’s (NOK) raw stochastic average was set at 5.37%, which indicates a significant decrease from 7.41% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 32.52% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 38.00% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.00, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.51. However, in the short run, Nokia Oyj’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $4.66. Second resistance stands at $4.72. The third major resistance level sits at $4.78. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.54, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.48. The third support level lies at $4.42 if the price breaches the second support level.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE: NOK) Key Stats

There are currently 5,634,994K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 26.42 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 26,267 M according to its annual income of 1,920 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 6,002 M and its income totaled 237,910 K.

