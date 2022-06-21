Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing Quotient Limited (QTNT) to new highs

A new trading day began on June 17, 2022, with Quotient Limited (NASDAQ: QTNT) stock priced at $0.3071, up 17.19% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.3915 and dropped to $0.30 before settling in for the closing price of $0.31. QTNT’s price has ranged from $0.27 to $4.45 over the past 52 weeks.

Healthcare Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 18.60% over the last five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 17.50%. With a float of $76.65 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $102.13 million.

The firm has a total of 426 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +53.72, operating margin of -190.20, and the pretax margin is -245.61.

Quotient Limited (QTNT) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Diagnostics & Research Industry. The insider ownership of Quotient Limited is 1.30%, while institutional ownership is 83.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 24, was worth 37,851. In this transaction Director of this company bought 28,894 shares at a rate of $1.31, taking the stock ownership to the 371,359 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 23, when Company’s Director bought 31,106 for $1.28, making the entire transaction worth $39,816. This insider now owns 342,465 shares in total.

Quotient Limited (QTNT) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/30/2021, the company reported earnings of -$0.44 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -250.05. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.29 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 17.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Quotient Limited (NASDAQ: QTNT) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Quotient Limited’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 4.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.82.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.38, a number that is poised to hit -0.32 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.09 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Quotient Limited (QTNT)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Quotient Limited, QTNT], we can find that recorded value of 0.74 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.65 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 11.56%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.08.

During the past 100 days, Quotient Limited’s (QTNT) raw stochastic average was set at 5.75%, which indicates a significant decrease from 21.96% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 197.06% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 123.61% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.5210, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.6606. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.4009. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.4420. The third major resistance level sits at $0.4924. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.3094, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.2590. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.2179.

Quotient Limited (NASDAQ: QTNT) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 31.49 million, the company has a total of 102,599K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 43,380 K while annual income is -108,470 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 10,170 K while its latest quarter income was -44,820 K.