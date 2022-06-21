Lilium N.V. (LILM) last year’s performance of -72.94% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

Lilium N.V. (NASDAQ: LILM) on June 17, 2022, started off the session at the price of $2.35, soaring 17.98% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.71 and dropped to $2.34 before settling in for the closing price of $2.28. Within the past 52 weeks, LILM’s price has moved between $2.16 and $11.66.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -118.10%. With a float of $182.97 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $285.66 million.

The firm has a total of 964 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Lilium N.V. (LILM) Recent Fiscal highlights

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -118.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Lilium N.V. (NASDAQ: LILM) Trading Performance Indicators

Lilium N.V. (LILM) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 4.90 was reported for the most recent quarter.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.52

Technical Analysis of Lilium N.V. (LILM)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Lilium N.V., LILM], we can find that recorded value of 2.26 million was better than the volume posted last year of 1.66 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 15.23%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.32.

During the past 100 days, Lilium N.V.’s (LILM) raw stochastic average was set at 15.77%, which indicates a significant decrease from 38.74% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 138.37% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 145.76% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.09, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.01. Now, the first resistance to watch is $2.82. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $2.95. The third major resistance level sits at $3.19. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.45, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.21. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $2.08.

Lilium N.V. (NASDAQ: LILM) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 658.59 million based on 285,283K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 60 K and income totals -486,290 K.