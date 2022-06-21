Search
Steve Mayer
MINISO Group Holding Limited (MNSO) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 2.62 million

A new trading day began on June 17, 2022, with MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE: MNSO) stock priced at $6.59, up 21.75% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $7.80 and dropped to $6.4901 before settling in for the closing price of $6.30. MNSO’s price has ranged from $5.07 to $24.68 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 14.80%. With a float of $53.83 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $301.73 million.

The firm has a total of 3648 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

MINISO Group Holding Limited (MNSO) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Specialty Retail Industry. The insider ownership of MINISO Group Holding Limited is 6.98%, while institutional ownership is 24.10%.

MINISO Group Holding Limited (MNSO) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/30/2021, the company reported earnings of $0.11 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 14.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE: MNSO) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are MINISO Group Holding Limited’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.24.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.30, a number that is poised to hit 0.35 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.26 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of MINISO Group Holding Limited (MNSO)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [MINISO Group Holding Limited, MNSO], we can find that recorded value of 1.18 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.64 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 67.72%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.57.

During the past 100 days, MINISO Group Holding Limited’s (MNSO) raw stochastic average was set at 48.42%, which indicates a significant decrease from 95.22% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 161.02% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 111.11% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $6.48, while its 200-day Moving Average is $10.46. Now, the first resistance to watch is $8.15. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $8.63. The third major resistance level sits at $9.46. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $6.84, it is likely to go to the next support level at $6.01. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $5.53.

MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE: MNSO) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 1.90 billion, the company has a total of 303,975K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 1,370 M while annual income is -213,670 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 369,290 K while its latest quarter income was 15,230 K.

