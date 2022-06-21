NewAge Inc. (NBEV) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of -0.03%

NewAge Inc. (NASDAQ: NBEV) on June 17, 2022, started off the session at the price of $0.2894, soaring 11.65% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.32 and dropped to $0.2894 before settling in for the closing price of $0.29. Within the past 52 weeks, NBEV’s price has moved between $0.26 and $2.50.

Annual sales at Consumer Defensive sector company grew by 158.50% over the past five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 64.90%. With a float of $143.21 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $151.41 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 1127 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +60.46, operating margin of -9.86, and the pretax margin is -13.40.

NewAge Inc. (NBEV) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Beverages – Non-Alcoholic industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of NewAge Inc. is 2.45%, while institutional ownership is 23.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 18, was worth 607,750. In this transaction Director of this company bought 500,000 shares at a rate of $1.22, taking the stock ownership to the 500,000 shares.

NewAge Inc. (NBEV) Latest Financial update

As on 9/29/2021, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.03) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -14.08 while generating a return on equity of -33.09. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 64.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

NewAge Inc. (NASDAQ: NBEV) Trading Performance Indicators

NewAge Inc. (NBEV) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.90 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.10.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.08, a number that is poised to hit -0.07 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.11 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of NewAge Inc. (NBEV)

NewAge Inc. (NASDAQ: NBEV) saw its 5-day average volume 0.77 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 1.18 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 17.07%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.04.

During the past 100 days, NewAge Inc.’s (NBEV) raw stochastic average was set at 12.00%, which indicates a significant decrease from 28.57% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 127.23% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 125.77% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.3823, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.9014. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.3302 in the near term. At $0.3404, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.3608. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.2996, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.2792. The third support level lies at $0.2690 if the price breaches the second support level.

NewAge Inc. (NASDAQ: NBEV) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 42.10 million based on 136,788K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 279,470 K and income totals -39,340 K. The company made 99,553 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -2,700 K in sales during its previous quarter.