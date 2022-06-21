No matter how cynical the overall market is, Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE) performance over the last week is recorded -19.12%

Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE: CVE) on June 17, 2022, started off the session at the price of $19.64, plunging -5.18% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $20.07 and dropped to $18.21 before settling in for the closing price of $20.07. Within the past 52 weeks, CVE’s price has moved between $7.20 and $24.91.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Energy sector was 33.30%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 114.00%. With a float of $1.42 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.99 billion.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 5938 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Oil & Gas Integrated industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Cenovus Energy Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 73.10%.

Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.55) by $0.06. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.84 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 114.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE: CVE) Trading Performance Indicators

Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.10 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.96. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 14.39.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.74, a number that is poised to hit 1.03 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.38 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 12.34 million, its volume of 12.9 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 7.92%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.98.

During the past 100 days, Cenovus Energy Inc.’s (CVE) raw stochastic average was set at 45.81%, which indicates a significant increase from 12.24% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 45.68% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 50.06% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $20.23, while its 200-day Moving Average is $14.84. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $20.00 in the near term. At $20.96, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $21.86. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $18.14, it is likely to go to the next support level at $17.24. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $16.28.

Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE: CVE) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 39.52 billion based on 1,966,139K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 36,988 M and income totals 468,370 K. The company made 12,790 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 1,283 M in sales during its previous quarter.