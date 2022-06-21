No matter how cynical the overall market is Mullen Automotive Inc. (MULN) performance over the last week is recorded 15.79%

A new trading day began on June 17, 2022, with Mullen Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: MULN) stock priced at $1.235, up 5.60% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.39 and dropped to $1.21 before settling in for the closing price of $1.25. MULN’s price has ranged from $0.52 to $15.90 over the past 52 weeks.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -536.60%.

In an organization with 44 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Mullen Automotive Inc. (MULN) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Auto Manufacturers Industry. The insider ownership of Mullen Automotive Inc. is 2.60%, while institutional ownership is 2.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 15, was worth 165,255. In this transaction CEO, President of this company sold 150,000 shares at a rate of $1.10, taking the stock ownership to the 7,761,066 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 23, when Company’s CEO, President sold 750,000 for $1.01, making the entire transaction worth $760,875. This insider now owns 7,911,066 shares in total.

Mullen Automotive Inc. (MULN) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 6/29/2021, the company reported earnings of $0.05 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -536.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Mullen Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: MULN) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Mullen Automotive Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.90.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -11.33

Technical Analysis of Mullen Automotive Inc. (MULN)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 46.38 million. That was inferior than the volume of 93.34 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 52.66%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.15.

During the past 100 days, Mullen Automotive Inc.’s (MULN) raw stochastic average was set at 21.86%, which indicates a significant decrease from 47.06% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 185.02% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 255.57% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.3645, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.6762. However, in the short run, Mullen Automotive Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.4033. Second resistance stands at $1.4867. The third major resistance level sits at $1.5833. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.2233, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.1267. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.0433.

Mullen Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: MULN) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 415.60 million, the company has a total of 332,443K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 0 K while annual income is -36,460 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 0 K while its latest quarter income was -32,570 K.