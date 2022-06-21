Search
Sana Meer
Sana Meer

No matter how cynical the overall market is, Starry Group Holdings Inc. (STRY) performance over the last week is recorded -2.63%

Analyst Insights

Starry Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE: STRY) kicked off on June 17, 2022, at the price of $4.47, up 26.03% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $6.37 and dropped to $4.15 before settling in for the closing price of $4.11. Over the past 52 weeks, STRY has traded in a range of $4.03-$10.90.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 188.60%. With a float of $31.05 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $41.63 million.

Starry Group Holdings Inc. (STRY) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Telecom Services Industry. The insider ownership of Starry Group Holdings Inc. is 5.10%, while institutional ownership is 63.30%.

Starry Group Holdings Inc. (STRY) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a return on equity of 7.05.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 188.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Starry Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE: STRY) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Starry Group Holdings Inc.’s (STRY) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 4.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 92.53.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.16

Technical Analysis of Starry Group Holdings Inc. (STRY)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Starry Group Holdings Inc., STRY], we can find that recorded value of 2.77 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.79 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 12.55%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.02.

Now, the first resistance to watch is $6.32. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $7.45. The third major resistance level sits at $8.54. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.10, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.01. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $1.88.

Starry Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE: STRY) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 684.69 million has total of 166,596K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 22,263 K in contrast with the sum of 25,550 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 7,370 K and last quarter income was -53,630 K.

Sana Meer
Sana Meer

Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing Altimmune Inc. (ALT) to new highs

Sana Meer -
Altimmune Inc. (NASDAQ: ALT) on June 17, 2022, started off the session at the price of $7.54, soaring 22.89% from the previous trading day....
Read more

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR)’s latest performance is not what we had anticipated

Sana Meer -
June 17, 2022, Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras (NYSE: PBR) trading session started at the price of $12.09, that was -3.89% drop from the...
Read more

-42.28% percent quarterly performance for XpresSpa Group Inc. (XSPA) is not indicative of the underlying story

Steve Mayer -
On June 17, 2022, XpresSpa Group Inc. (NASDAQ: XSPA) opened at $0.6641, higher 24.60% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved...
Read more

