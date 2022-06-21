Now that Under Armour Inc.’s volume has hit 49.89 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

On June 17, 2022, Under Armour Inc. (NYSE: UA) opened at $8.23, higher 2.70% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $8.62 and dropped to $8.095 before settling in for the closing price of $8.16. Price fluctuations for UA have ranged from $8.07 to $23.00 over the past 52 weeks.

With a float of $405.36 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $451.83 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 7100 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +50.58, operating margin of +9.62, and the pretax margin is +6.87.

Under Armour Inc. (UA) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Apparel Manufacturing industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Under Armour Inc. is 13.65%, while institutional ownership is 67.63%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 31, was worth 240,085. In this transaction Director of this company bought 25,000 shares at a rate of $9.60, taking the stock ownership to the 50,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 27, when Company’s Director bought 25,000 for $9.39, making the entire transaction worth $234,732. This insider now owns 25,000 shares in total.

Under Armour Inc. (UA) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of +6.33 while generating a return on equity of 19.13. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Under Armour Inc. (NYSE: UA) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Under Armour Inc. (UA). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.67.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.94

Technical Analysis of Under Armour Inc. (UA)

Under Armour Inc. (NYSE: UA) saw its 5-day average volume 14.94 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 4.75 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 8.74%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.52.

During the past 100 days, Under Armour Inc.’s (UA) raw stochastic average was set at 3.20%, which indicates a significant decrease from 13.36% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 56.72% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 80.16% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $11.43, while its 200-day Moving Average is $16.12. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $8.64 in the near term. At $8.89, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $9.16. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $8.11, it is likely to go to the next support level at $7.84. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $7.59.

Under Armour Inc. (NYSE: UA) Key Stats

There are currently 476,336K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 3.79 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 5,683 M according to its annual income of 360,060 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 1,301 M and its income totaled -59,610 K.