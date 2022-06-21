Planet Labs PBC (PL) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of -0.58%

June 17, 2022, Planet Labs PBC (NYSE: PL) trading session started at the price of $4.56, that was 10.15% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $5.16 and dropped to $4.542 before settling in for the closing price of $4.63. A 52-week range for PL has been $3.70 – $12.15.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -14.90%. With a float of $208.71 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $264.09 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 700 workers is very important to gauge.

Planet Labs PBC (PL) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Planet Labs PBC stocks. The insider ownership of Planet Labs PBC is 0.50%, while institutional ownership is 31.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 22, was worth 124,445. In this transaction Co-Founder and CEO of this company bought 19,230 shares at a rate of $6.47, taking the stock ownership to the 19,230 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 20, when Company’s President, Product & Business bought 165,580 for $6.01, making the entire transaction worth $994,473. This insider now owns 165,580 shares in total.

Planet Labs PBC (PL) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 1/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.26 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at -$0.14) by -$0.12. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.15 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -14.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE: PL) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Planet Labs PBC (PL) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 4.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 9.48.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -4.28, a number that is poised to hit -0.17 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.49 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Planet Labs PBC (PL)

The latest stats from [Planet Labs PBC, PL] show that its last 5-days average volume of 7.05 million was superior to 2.98 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 35.48%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.50.

During the past 100 days, Planet Labs PBC’s (PL) raw stochastic average was set at 44.50%, which indicates a significant decrease from 44.58% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 86.65% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 85.23% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.20, while its 200-day Moving Average is $7.15. Now, the first resistance to watch is $5.33. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $5.55. The third major resistance level sits at $5.94. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.71, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.32. The third support level lies at $4.09 if the price breaches the second support level.

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE: PL) Key Stats

There are 267,896K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 1.24 billion. As of now, sales total 131,210 K while income totals -137,120 K. Its latest quarter income was 37,150 K while its last quarter net income were -115,700 K.