Recent developments with Bank of America Corporation (BAC) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 1.38 cents.

On June 17, 2022, Bank of America Corporation (NYSE: BAC) opened at $32.03, higher 0.22% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $32.58 and dropped to $31.635 before settling in for the closing price of $31.85. Price fluctuations for BAC have ranged from $30.86 to $50.11 over the past 52 weeks.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Financial sector saw sales slided by -1.40%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 90.70% at the time writing. With a float of $8.05 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $8.14 billion.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 208000 workers is very important to gauge.

Bank of America Corporation (BAC) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Banks – Diversified industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Bank of America Corporation is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 71.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jan 28, was worth 830,524. In this transaction Pres, Merill Wealth Mgmt of this company sold 18,407 shares at a rate of $45.12, taking the stock ownership to the 281,405 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 02, when Company’s Director sold 2,200 for $48.22, making the entire transaction worth $106,091. This insider now owns 36,817 shares in total.

Bank of America Corporation (BAC) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted $0.8 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.75) by $0.05. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.87 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 90.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 6.49% during the next five years compared to 19.10% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Bank of America Corporation (NYSE: BAC) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Bank of America Corporation (BAC). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.22.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.51, a number that is poised to hit 0.82 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.92 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Bank of America Corporation (BAC)

The latest stats from [Bank of America Corporation, BAC] show that its last 5-days average volume of 60.79 million was superior to 53.64 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 16.17%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.16.

During the past 100 days, Bank of America Corporation’s (BAC) raw stochastic average was set at 5.51%, which indicates a significant decrease from 15.90% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 26.33% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 34.67% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $36.26, while its 200-day Moving Average is $42.55. Now, the first resistance to watch is $32.46. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $32.99. The third major resistance level sits at $33.40. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $31.51, it is likely to go to the next support level at $31.10. The third support level lies at $30.56 if the price breaches the second support level.

Bank of America Corporation (NYSE: BAC) Key Stats

There are currently 8,056,881K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 256.61 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 93,851 M according to its annual income of 31,978 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 24,550 M and its income totaled 7,067 M.