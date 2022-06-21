SES AI Corporation (SES) 20 Days SMA touches -20.69%: The odds favor the bear

SES AI Corporation (NYSE: SES) on June 17, 2022, started off the session at the price of $4.34, soaring 14.00% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.69 and dropped to $4.13 before settling in for the closing price of $4.00. Within the past 52 weeks, SES’s price has moved between $3.61 and $11.47.

With a float of $210.97 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $219.18 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 126 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

SES AI Corporation (SES) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Auto Parts industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of SES AI Corporation is 11.80%, while institutional ownership is 37.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 14, was worth 95,798. In this transaction CEO & CHAIRMAN of this company bought 25,000 shares at a rate of $3.83, taking the stock ownership to the 583,659 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 13, when Company’s CHIEF LEGAL & CORP. OFFICER sold 26,859 for $4.03, making the entire transaction worth $108,293. This insider now owns 238,613 shares in total.

SES AI Corporation (SES) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a return on equity of -9.83. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

SES AI Corporation (NYSE: SES) Trading Performance Indicators

SES AI Corporation (SES) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 15.90 was reported for the most recent quarter.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.50

Technical Analysis of SES AI Corporation (SES)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.81 million, its volume of 0.87 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 28.97%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.60.

During the past 100 days, SES AI Corporation’s (SES) raw stochastic average was set at 14.46%, which indicates a significant decrease from 27.07% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 142.18% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 118.23% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $6.49, while its 200-day Moving Average is $8.39. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $4.79 in the near term. At $5.02, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $5.35. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.23, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.90. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $3.67.

SES AI Corporation (NYSE: SES) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 1.39 billion based on 347,862K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 0 K and income totals -11,540 K. The company made 0 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -27,030 K in sales during its previous quarter.