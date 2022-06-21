The Beachbody Company Inc. (BODY) is expecting -34.53% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

The Beachbody Company Inc. (NYSE: BODY) on June 17, 2022, started off the session at the price of $1.28, soaring 14.96% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.49 and dropped to $1.28 before settling in for the closing price of $1.27. Within the past 52 weeks, BODY’s price has moved between $0.91 and $13.50.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 14.60%. With a float of $108.20 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $306.36 million.

The firm has a total of 1021 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +58.88, operating margin of -22.92, and the pretax margin is -27.92.

The Beachbody Company Inc. (BODY) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Internet Content & Information industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of The Beachbody Company Inc. is 16.80%, while institutional ownership is 33.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 01, was worth 490,725. In this transaction of this company bought 225,000 shares at a rate of $2.18, taking the stock ownership to the 2,864,679 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 31, when Company’s bought 363,800 for $2.22, making the entire transaction worth $806,726. This insider now owns 2,639,679 shares in total.

The Beachbody Company Inc. (BODY) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 12/30/2021, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.19) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -26.14 while generating a return on equity of -70.91. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.09 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 14.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

The Beachbody Company Inc. (NYSE: BODY) Trading Performance Indicators

The Beachbody Company Inc. (BODY) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.60 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.47.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.89, a number that is poised to hit -0.10 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.29 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of The Beachbody Company Inc. (BODY)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [The Beachbody Company Inc., BODY], we can find that recorded value of 0.99 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 1.23 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 14.84%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.18.

During the past 100 days, The Beachbody Company Inc.’s (BODY) raw stochastic average was set at 35.25%, which indicates a significant increase from 17.92% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 116.50% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 112.07% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.6360, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.9741. Now, the first resistance to watch is $1.5400. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $1.6200. The third major resistance level sits at $1.7500. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.3300, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.2000. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.1200.

The Beachbody Company Inc. (NYSE: BODY) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 394.70 million based on 310,757K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 873,650 K and income totals -228,380 K. The company made 198,920 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -73,530 K in sales during its previous quarter.