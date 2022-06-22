$2.23M in average volume shows that XL Fleet Corp. (XL) is heading in the right direction

A new trading day began on June 21, 2022, with XL Fleet Corp. (NYSE: XL) stock priced at $1.22, up 6.61% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.3287 and dropped to $1.21 before settling in for the closing price of $1.21. XL’s price has ranged from $1.10 to $9.18 over the past 52 weeks.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 127.00%. With a float of $94.59 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $141.27 million.

The firm has a total of 177 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -4.46, operating margin of -377.60, and the pretax margin is +184.55.

XL Fleet Corp. (XL) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Auto Parts Industry. The insider ownership of XL Fleet Corp. is 7.20%, while institutional ownership is 30.10%.

XL Fleet Corp. (XL) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a net margin of +184.55 while generating a return on equity of 10.46. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 76.44 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 127.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

XL Fleet Corp. (NYSE: XL) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are XL Fleet Corp.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 28.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 9.23.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.35, a number that is poised to hit -0.17 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.83 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of XL Fleet Corp. (XL)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [XL Fleet Corp., XL], we can find that recorded value of 2.44 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 2.71 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 13.49%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.12.

During the past 100 days, XL Fleet Corp.’s (XL) raw stochastic average was set at 13.57%, which indicates a significant decrease from 26.19% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 100.41% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 98.69% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.4116, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.2250. Now, the first resistance to watch is $1.3425. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $1.3949. The third major resistance level sits at $1.4612. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.2238, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.1575. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.1051.

XL Fleet Corp. (NYSE: XL) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 181.77 million, the company has a total of 141,410K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 15,600 K while annual income is 28,790 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 4,760 K while its latest quarter income was -16,080 K.