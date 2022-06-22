A look at Tantech Holdings Ltd’s (TANH) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: TANH) on June 21, 2022, started off the session at the price of $0.275, soaring 18.85% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.38 and dropped to $0.265 before settling in for the closing price of $0.25. Within the past 52 weeks, TANH’s price has moved between $0.20 and $15.70.

Over the past five-year period, the drop rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Consumer Defensive sector was -2.00%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -5.00%. With a float of $4.02 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $63.99 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 72 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +10.59, operating margin of +3.91, and the pretax margin is -25.15.

Tantech Holdings Ltd (TANH) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Household & Personal Products industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Tantech Holdings Ltd is 6.25%, while institutional ownership is 14.30%.

Tantech Holdings Ltd (TANH) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a net margin of -15.42 while generating a return on equity of -6.90.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -5.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: TANH) Trading Performance Indicators

Tantech Holdings Ltd (TANH) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 4.80 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.15. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 0.58.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -4.32

Technical Analysis of Tantech Holdings Ltd (TANH)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 2.98 million, its volume of 4.56 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 14.13%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.06.

During the past 100 days, Tantech Holdings Ltd’s (TANH) raw stochastic average was set at 3.12%, which indicates a significant decrease from 26.13% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 118.23% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 228.27% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.3272, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.7434. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.3643 in the near term. At $0.4296, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.4793. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.2493, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1996. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.1343.

Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: TANH) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 5.81 million based on 6,399K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 42,280 K and income totals -6,520 K.