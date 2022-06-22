A major move is in the offing as Antero Resources Corporation (AR) market cap hits 11.60 billion

Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE: AR) on June 21, 2022, started off the session at the price of $35.01, soaring 0.96% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $35.45 and dropped to $33.74 before settling in for the closing price of $34.38. Within the past 52 weeks, AR’s price has moved between $10.91 and $48.80.

Energy Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 22.90% over the last five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 87.00%. With a float of $273.21 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $314.08 million.

The firm has a total of 519 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +33.53, operating margin of +31.31, and the pretax margin is -3.48.

Antero Resources Corporation (AR) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Oil & Gas E&P industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Antero Resources Corporation is 5.40%, while institutional ownership is 82.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 18, was worth 34,804,673. In this transaction Director of this company sold 1,000,000 shares at a rate of $34.80, taking the stock ownership to the 5,747,952 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 11, when Company’s sold 7,352 for $34.63, making the entire transaction worth $254,600. This insider now owns 80,858 shares in total.

Antero Resources Corporation (AR) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $1.1) by $0.05. This company achieved a net margin of -2.85 while generating a return on equity of -3.24. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.5 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 87.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE: AR) Trading Performance Indicators

Antero Resources Corporation (AR) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.30 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.76. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 7.15.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.08, a number that is poised to hit 1.65 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 7.22 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Antero Resources Corporation (AR)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Antero Resources Corporation, AR], we can find that recorded value of 12.35 million was better than the volume posted last year of 8.68 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 10.51%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.76.

During the past 100 days, Antero Resources Corporation’s (AR) raw stochastic average was set at 54.83%, which indicates a significant increase from 11.88% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 69.45% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 60.29% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $37.66, while its 200-day Moving Average is $24.84. Now, the first resistance to watch is $35.53. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $36.34. The third major resistance level sits at $37.24. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $33.82, it is likely to go to the next support level at $32.92. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $32.11.

Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE: AR) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 11.60 billion based on 311,085K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 4,619 M and income totals -186,900 K. The company made 786,840 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -156,420 K in sales during its previous quarter.