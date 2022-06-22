Search
admin
admin

Affirm Holdings Inc. (AFRM) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 354,760 K

Affirm Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AFRM) kicked off on June 21, 2022, at the price of $18.77, up 4.97% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $21.01 and dropped to $18.64 before settling in for the closing price of $18.30. Over the past 52 weeks, AFRM has traded in a range of $13.64-$176.65.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -208.70%. With a float of $194.25 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $285.64 million.

In an organization with 2233 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +89.23, operating margin of -7.34, and the pretax margin is -49.77.

Affirm Holdings Inc. (AFRM) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Software – Infrastructure Industry. The insider ownership of Affirm Holdings Inc. is 2.10%, while institutional ownership is 78.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 29, was worth 116,940. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company bought 3,898 shares at a rate of $30.00, taking the stock ownership to the 4,499,514 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 28, when Company’s 10% Owner bought 28,038 for $30.13, making the entire transaction worth $844,785. This insider now owns 4,495,616 shares in total.

Affirm Holdings Inc. (AFRM) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.19 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.51) by $0.32. This company achieved a net margin of -49.50 while generating a return on equity of -28.55. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.59 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -208.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Affirm Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AFRM) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Affirm Holdings Inc.’s (AFRM) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.73.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.43, a number that is poised to hit -0.55 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.90 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Affirm Holdings Inc. (AFRM)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 13.67 million. That was inferior than the volume of 15.8 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 25.86%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.91.

During the past 100 days, Affirm Holdings Inc.’s (AFRM) raw stochastic average was set at 7.96%, which indicates a significant decrease from 22.72% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 119.90% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 148.57% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $26.49, while its 200-day Moving Average is $76.73. However, in the short run, Affirm Holdings Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $20.60. Second resistance stands at $21.99. The third major resistance level sits at $22.97. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $18.23, it is likely to go to the next support level at $17.25. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $15.86.

Affirm Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AFRM) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 5.03 billion has total of 286,430K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 870,460 K in contrast with the sum of -430,920 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 354,760 K and last quarter income was -54,670 K.

