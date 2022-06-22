Arrival (ARVL) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 0 K

On June 21, 2022, Arrival (NASDAQ: ARVL) opened at $1.49, higher 16.43% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.74 and dropped to $1.46 before settling in for the closing price of $1.40. Price fluctuations for ARVL have ranged from $1.28 to $18.99 over the past 52 weeks.

With a float of $148.49 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $486.07 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 2695 workers is very important to gauge.

Arrival (ARVL) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Auto Manufacturers industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Arrival is 73.54%, while institutional ownership is 17.70%.

Arrival (ARVL) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2021, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.05) by $0.14. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Arrival (NASDAQ: ARVL) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Arrival (ARVL). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 12.20.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.94 and is forecasted to reach -0.39 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Arrival (ARVL)

The latest stats from [Arrival, ARVL] show that its last 5-days average volume of 5.99 million was inferior to 7.31 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 35.12%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.17.

During the past 100 days, Arrival’s (ARVL) raw stochastic average was set at 9.86%, which indicates a significant decrease from 61.40% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 120.26% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 115.93% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.0198, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.9025. Now, the first resistance to watch is $1.7600. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $1.8900. The third major resistance level sits at $2.0400. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.4800, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.3300. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.2000.

Arrival (NASDAQ: ARVL) Key Stats

There are currently 638,278K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 973.45 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 0 K according to its annual income of -5,300 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 0 K and its income totaled -10,380 K.