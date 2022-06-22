Borr Drilling Limited (BORR) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of 9.73% last month.

June 21, 2022, Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE: BORR) trading session started at the price of $5.76, that was 9.93% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $6.3799 and dropped to $5.76 before settling in for the closing price of $5.54. A 52-week range for BORR has been $1.12 – $6.96.

With a float of $87.00 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $136.81 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 517 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -22.50, operating margin of -36.49, and the pretax margin is -81.29.

Borr Drilling Limited (BORR) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Borr Drilling Limited stocks. The insider ownership of Borr Drilling Limited is 7.54%, while institutional ownership is 34.32%.

Borr Drilling Limited (BORR) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2021, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.34 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at -$0.24) by -$0.1. This company achieved a net margin of -78.68 while generating a return on equity of -19.85. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE: BORR) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Borr Drilling Limited (BORR) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.40.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.63

Technical Analysis of Borr Drilling Limited (BORR)

Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE: BORR) saw its 5-day average volume 2.24 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 1.3 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 31.91%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.55.

During the past 100 days, Borr Drilling Limited’s (BORR) raw stochastic average was set at 83.02%, which indicates a significant increase from 48.52% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 94.81% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 119.40% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.97, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.96. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $6.39 in the near term. At $6.70, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $7.01. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.77, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.46. The third support level lies at $5.15 if the price breaches the second support level.

Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE: BORR) Key Stats

There are 55,030K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 833.19 million. As of now, sales total 245,300 K while income totals -193,000 K. Its latest quarter income was 82,000 K while its last quarter net income were -51,300 K.