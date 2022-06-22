Search
CEA Industries Inc. (CEAD) average volume reaches $352.60K: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

A new trading day began on June 21, 2022, with CEA Industries Inc. (NASDAQ: CEAD) stock priced at $1.25, up 38.24% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.4899 and dropped to $1.24 before settling in for the closing price of $1.02. CEAD’s price has ranged from $0.95 to $13.50 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Industrials Sector giant was 12.50%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -108.60%.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 31 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +21.03, operating margin of -14.51, and the pretax margin is -9.81.

CEA Industries Inc. (CEAD) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Farm & Heavy Construction Machinery Industry. The insider ownership of CEA Industries Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 16.30%.

CEA Industries Inc. (CEAD) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a net margin of -9.81.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -108.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

CEA Industries Inc. (NASDAQ: CEAD) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are CEA Industries Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 3.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.95.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.24

Technical Analysis of CEA Industries Inc. (CEAD)

Looking closely at CEA Industries Inc. (NASDAQ: CEAD), its last 5-days average volume was 15.14 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 1.17 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 15.40%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.24.

During the past 100 days, CEA Industries Inc.’s (CEAD) raw stochastic average was set at 6.82%, which indicates a significant decrease from 27.64% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 166.02% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 165.41% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.4546, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.8907. However, in the short run, CEA Industries Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $2.1866. Second resistance stands at $2.9632. The third major resistance level sits at $3.4365. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.9367, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.4634.

CEA Industries Inc. (NASDAQ: CEAD) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 12.31 million, the company has a total of 7,784K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 13,639 K while annual income is -1,338 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 1,744 K while its latest quarter income was -1,423 K.

