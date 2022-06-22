Search
Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (CSCW) average volume reaches $10.59M: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

Company News

Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: CSCW) kicked off on June 21, 2022, at the price of $0.1302, down -0.54% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.1368 and dropped to $0.1267 before settling in for the closing price of $0.13. Over the past 52 weeks, CSCW has traded in a range of $0.11-$1.25.

Over the past five-year period, the drop rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Communication Services sector was -33.90%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 68.10%. With a float of $117.96 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $146.04 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 55 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -45.30, operating margin of -140.86, and the pretax margin is -142.08.

Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (CSCW) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Entertainment Industry. The insider ownership of Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. is 17.83%, while institutional ownership is 0.50%.

Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (CSCW) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a net margin of -142.08 while generating a return on equity of -23.08. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 68.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 20.00% during the next five years compared to 54.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: CSCW) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Color Star Technology Co. Ltd.’s (CSCW) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.45.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.16

Technical Analysis of Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (CSCW)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 8.41 million, its volume of 14.35 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 31.55%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.02.

During the past 100 days, Color Star Technology Co. Ltd.’s (CSCW) raw stochastic average was set at 2.62%, which indicates a significant decrease from 30.79% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 131.94% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 214.31% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.1393, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.4153. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.1352 in the near term. At $0.1410, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.1453. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.1251, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1208. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.1150.

Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: CSCW) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 23.47 million has total of 114,412K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 6,780 K in contrast with the sum of -8,240 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 13,183 K and last quarter income was -2,144 K.

