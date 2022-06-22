Search
Convey Health Solutions Holdings Inc. (CNVY) volume exceeds 9.37 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

Convey Health Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CNVY) kicked off on June 21, 2022, at the price of $10.30, up 138.43% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $10.34 and dropped to $10.265 before settling in for the closing price of $4.32. Over the past 52 weeks, CNVY has traded in a range of $3.75-$13.31.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -65.60%. With a float of $70.13 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $73.19 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 3510 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +33.12, operating margin of +5.24, and the pretax margin is -3.14.

Convey Health Solutions Holdings Inc. (CNVY) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Health Information Services Industry. The insider ownership of Convey Health Solutions Holdings Inc. is 3.41%, while institutional ownership is 90.80%.

Convey Health Solutions Holdings Inc. (CNVY) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.02 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $0.01) by -$0.03. This company achieved a net margin of -2.96 while generating a return on equity of -1.98. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -65.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Convey Health Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CNVY) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Convey Health Solutions Holdings Inc.’s (CNVY) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.97.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.17, a number that is poised to hit 0.01 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.33 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Convey Health Solutions Holdings Inc. (CNVY)

Looking closely at Convey Health Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CNVY), its last 5-days average volume was 1.95 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.18 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 62.14%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.84.

During the past 100 days, Convey Health Solutions Holdings Inc.’s (CNVY) raw stochastic average was set at 99.39%, which indicates a significant increase from 99.39% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 380.05% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 163.06% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.59, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.77. However, in the short run, Convey Health Solutions Holdings Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $10.34. Second resistance stands at $10.38. The third major resistance level sits at $10.41. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $10.26, it is likely to go to the next support level at $10.23. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $10.19.

Convey Health Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CNVY) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 692.88 million has total of 73,194K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 337,600 K in contrast with the sum of -9,980 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 96,710 K and last quarter income was -1,150 K.

