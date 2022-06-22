Search
Sana Meer
IMTE (Integrated Media Technology Limited) climbed 17.65 at the last close: Is This Today's Most Popular Stock?

Analyst Insights

Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ: IMTE) kicked off on June 21, 2022, at the price of $2.81, up 17.65% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.44 and dropped to $2.81 before settling in for the closing price of $2.72. Over the past 52 weeks, IMTE has traded in a range of $2.16-$38.48.

Over the past five-year period, the drop rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Communication Services sector was -56.70%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 70.10%. With a float of $5.65 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $9.02 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 13 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -1121.79, operating margin of -3110.53, and the pretax margin is -3410.24.

Integrated Media Technology Limited (IMTE) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Electronic Gaming & Multimedia Industry. The insider ownership of Integrated Media Technology Limited is 15.78%, while institutional ownership is 0.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 20, was worth 3,707,000. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company sold 1,685,000 shares at a rate of $2.20, taking the stock ownership to the 210,001 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 20, when Company’s 10% Owner sold 1,685,000 for $2.20, making the entire transaction worth $3,707,000. This insider now owns 210,001 shares in total.

Integrated Media Technology Limited (IMTE) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of -2988.67 while generating a return on equity of -88.45.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 70.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ: IMTE) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Integrated Media Technology Limited’s (IMTE) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 455.36.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.55

Technical Analysis of Integrated Media Technology Limited (IMTE)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.46 million, its volume of 1.64 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 6.58%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.32.

During the past 100 days, Integrated Media Technology Limited’s (IMTE) raw stochastic average was set at 2.86%, which indicates a significant decrease from 9.50% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 512.75% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 268.96% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.43, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.70. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $3.49 in the near term. At $3.78, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $4.12. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.86, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.52. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $2.23.

Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ: IMTE) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 45.54 million has total of 9,329K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 150 K in contrast with the sum of -4,340 K annual income.

