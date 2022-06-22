Search
Shaun Noe

Last month’s performance of 51.35% for Epizyme Inc. (EPZM) is certainly impressive

Company News

On June 21, 2022, Epizyme Inc. (NASDAQ: EPZM) opened at $0.75, higher 15.49% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.8358 and dropped to $0.711 before settling in for the closing price of $0.69. Price fluctuations for EPZM have ranged from $0.41 to $9.86 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Healthcare sector has jumped its sales by 36.10% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -6.60% at the time writing. With a float of $124.73 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $144.20 million.

In an organization with 250 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +69.03, operating margin of -630.54, and the pretax margin is -670.91.

Epizyme Inc. (EPZM) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Epizyme Inc. is 0.50%, while institutional ownership is 93.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 11, was worth 2,467. In this transaction Chief Scientific Officer of this company sold 2,741 shares at a rate of $0.90, taking the stock ownership to the 94,563 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 07, when Company’s Corporate Controller sold 222 for $1.50, making the entire transaction worth $333. This insider now owns 28,632 shares in total.

Epizyme Inc. (EPZM) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted -$0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.35) by -$0.03. This company achieved a net margin of -670.96 while generating a return on equity of -305.86. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.28 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -6.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 38.00% during the next five years compared to -4.90% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Epizyme Inc. (NASDAQ: EPZM) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Epizyme Inc. (EPZM). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 5.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.23.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.14, a number that is poised to hit -0.34 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.15 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Epizyme Inc. (EPZM)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 2.35 million. That was inferior than the volume of 2.65 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 79.28%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.09.

During the past 100 days, Epizyme Inc.’s (EPZM) raw stochastic average was set at 27.44%, which indicates a significant decrease from 90.37% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 120.97% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 117.31% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.6277, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.4648. However, in the short run, Epizyme Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.8501. Second resistance stands at $0.9054. The third major resistance level sits at $0.9749. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.7253, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.6558. The third support level lies at $0.6005 if the price breaches the second support level.

Epizyme Inc. (NASDAQ: EPZM) Key Stats

There are currently 164,875K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 124.43 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 37,430 K according to its annual income of -251,120 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 8,700 K and its income totaled -55,510 K.

Daqo New Energy Corp. (DQ) soared 14.65 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

Shaun Noe -
Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE: DQ) on June 21, 2022, started off the session at the price of $60.54, soaring 14.65% from the previous...
Read more

Lyft Inc. (LYFT) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 10.81 million

Steve Mayer -
June 21, 2022, Lyft Inc. (NASDAQ: LYFT) trading session started at the price of $15.24, that was -1.48% drop from the session before. During...
Read more

Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing SOS Limited (SOS) to new highs

Sana Meer -
A new trading day began on June 21, 2022, with SOS Limited (NYSE: SOS) stock priced at $0.3173, up 0.10% from the previous day...
Read more

