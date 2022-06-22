Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing BlackSky Technology Inc. (BKSY) to new highs

BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE: BKSY) on June 21, 2022, started off the session at the price of $2.69, soaring 20.20% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.92 and dropped to $2.325 before settling in for the closing price of $2.03. Within the past 52 weeks, BKSY’s price has moved between $1.00 and $13.20.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -705.70%. With a float of $86.13 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $115.48 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 210 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -43.92, operating margin of -298.48, and the pretax margin is -715.84.

BlackSky Technology Inc. (BKSY) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Scientific & Technical Instruments industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of BlackSky Technology Inc. is 3.30%, while institutional ownership is 30.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 25, was worth 32,400. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company bought 12,000 shares at a rate of $2.70, taking the stock ownership to the 451,146 shares.

BlackSky Technology Inc. (BKSY) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of -715.84 while generating a return on equity of -108.57. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -705.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE: BKSY) Trading Performance Indicators

BlackSky Technology Inc. (BKSY) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 4.80 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.68.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -3.63 and is forecasted to reach -0.46 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of BlackSky Technology Inc. (BKSY)

Looking closely at BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE: BKSY), its last 5-days average volume was 13.3 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 4.41 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 38.29%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.37.

During the past 100 days, BlackSky Technology Inc.’s (BKSY) raw stochastic average was set at 52.75%, which indicates a significant increase from 43.31% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 156.13% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 159.59% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.84, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.09. However, in the short run, BlackSky Technology Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $2.80. Second resistance stands at $3.16. The third major resistance level sits at $3.39. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.20, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.97. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $1.61.

BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE: BKSY) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 272.47 million based on 120,575K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 34,090 K and income totals -245,640 K. The company made 13,900 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -19,990 K in sales during its previous quarter.