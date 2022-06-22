Now that Green Giant Inc.’s volume has hit 5.94 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

On June 21, 2022, Green Giant Inc. (NASDAQ: GGE) opened at $1.09, higher 13.08% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.95 and dropped to $1.07 before settling in for the closing price of $1.07. Price fluctuations for GGE have ranged from $0.87 to $3.80 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Real Estate sector company grew by 8.70% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 511.10% at the time writing. With a float of $18.54 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $35.14 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 139 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +20.48, operating margin of +15.56, and the pretax margin is +15.15.

Green Giant Inc. (GGE) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Real Estate – Development industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Green Giant Inc. is 86.60%, while institutional ownership is 0.10%.

Green Giant Inc. (GGE) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of +10.90 while generating a return on equity of 3.55. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 511.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Green Giant Inc. (NASDAQ: GGE) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Green Giant Inc. (GGE). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.09.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.18

Technical Analysis of Green Giant Inc. (GGE)

Green Giant Inc. (NASDAQ: GGE) saw its 5-day average volume 1.21 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.37 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 30.72%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.32.

During the past 100 days, Green Giant Inc.’s (GGE) raw stochastic average was set at 11.48%, which indicates a significant decrease from 16.18% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 121.14% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 109.78% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.8880, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.1272. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $2.4167 in the near term. At $3.6233, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $4.2967.

Green Giant Inc. (NASDAQ: GGE) Key Stats

There are currently 40,465K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 48.51 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 58,490 K according to its annual income of 6,380 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 4,300 K and its income totaled 730 K.