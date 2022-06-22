Now that Ocean Power Technologies Inc.’s volume has hit 2.35 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

June 21, 2022, Ocean Power Technologies Inc. (AMEX: OPTT) trading session started at the price of $0.52, that was 10.12% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.57 and dropped to $0.50 before settling in for the closing price of $0.50. A 52-week range for OPTT has been $0.50 – $3.28.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

A company in the Industrials sector has jumped its sales by 11.30% annually for the last half of the decade. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 65.80%. With a float of $55.09 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $55.31 million.

In an organization with 29 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -88.97, operating margin of -1127.03, and the pretax margin is -1223.88.

Ocean Power Technologies Inc. (OPTT) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Ocean Power Technologies Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Ocean Power Technologies Inc. is 0.05%, while institutional ownership is 14.40%.

Ocean Power Technologies Inc. (OPTT) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of -1223.88 while generating a return on equity of -32.45. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 65.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Ocean Power Technologies Inc. (AMEX: OPTT) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Ocean Power Technologies Inc. (OPTT) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 15.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 20.58.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.36

Technical Analysis of Ocean Power Technologies Inc. (OPTT)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 2.49 million. That was better than the volume of 0.59 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 6.70%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.08.

During the past 100 days, Ocean Power Technologies Inc.’s (OPTT) raw stochastic average was set at 3.96%, which indicates a significant decrease from 12.50% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 124.42% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 100.89% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.9786, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.4975. However, in the short run, Ocean Power Technologies Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.5833. Second resistance stands at $0.6117. The third major resistance level sits at $0.6533. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.5133, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.4717. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.4433.

Ocean Power Technologies Inc. (AMEX: OPTT) Key Stats

There are 55,894K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 32.93 million. As of now, sales total 1,210 K while income totals -14,760 K. Its latest quarter income was 480 K while its last quarter net income were -5,470 K.