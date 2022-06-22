Ovintiv Inc. (OVV) soared 7.85 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

A new trading day began on June 21, 2022, with Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE: OVV) stock priced at $48.03, up 7.85% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $50.62 and dropped to $47.78 before settling in for the closing price of $46.85. OVV’s price has ranged from $21.92 to $63.30 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Energy sector company grew by 22.10% over the past five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 122.60%. With a float of $257.06 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $257.40 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 1713 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +4.37, operating margin of -4.19, and the pretax margin is -102.69.

Ovintiv Inc. (OVV) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Oil & Gas E&P Industry. The insider ownership of Ovintiv Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 81.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 07, was worth 1,144,244. In this transaction Director of this company sold 19,231 shares at a rate of $59.50, taking the stock ownership to the 116,269 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 01, when Company’s Director sold 550 for $58.28, making the entire transaction worth $32,052. This insider now owns 27,003 shares in total.

Ovintiv Inc. (OVV) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/30/2021, the company reported earnings of $1.25 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -109.27 while generating a return on equity of -88.57. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.77 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 122.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 37.28% during the next five years compared to 24.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE: OVV) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Ovintiv Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.60. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 11.53.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.20, a number that is poised to hit 2.89 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 15.54 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Ovintiv Inc. (OVV)

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE: OVV) saw its 5-day average volume 5.62 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 4.44 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 15.43%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.32.

During the past 100 days, Ovintiv Inc.’s (OVV) raw stochastic average was set at 51.67%, which indicates a significant increase from 29.06% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 65.28% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 64.43% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $52.24, while its 200-day Moving Average is $42.00. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $51.51 in the near term. At $52.48, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $54.35. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $48.67, it is likely to go to the next support level at $46.80. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $45.83.

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE: OVV) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 14.03 billion, the company has a total of 258,134K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 8,658 M while annual income is 1,416 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 1,967 M while its latest quarter income was -241,000 K.