Sidus Space Inc. (SIDU) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 1,409 K

A new trading day began on June 21, 2022, with Sidus Space Inc. (NASDAQ: SIDU) stock priced at $6.75, down -11.69% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $7.18 and dropped to $5.01 before settling in for the closing price of $6.16. SIDU’s price has ranged from $1.26 to $29.70 over the past 52 weeks.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 20.00%. With a float of $16.87 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $20.89 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 35 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -135.20, operating margin of -249.41, and the pretax margin is -265.92.

Sidus Space Inc. (SIDU) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of -265.92 while generating a return on equity of -183.88.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 20.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Sidus Space Inc. (NASDAQ: SIDU) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Sidus Space Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 80.67.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.17

Technical Analysis of Sidus Space Inc. (SIDU)

The latest stats from [Sidus Space Inc., SIDU] show that its last 5-days average volume of 45.59 million was superior to 3.02 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 58.54%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.92.

During the past 100 days, Sidus Space Inc.’s (SIDU) raw stochastic average was set at 37.35%, which indicates a significant decrease from 52.51% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 541.24% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 275.01% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

Now, the first resistance to watch is $6.74. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $8.05. The third major resistance level sits at $8.91. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.57, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.71. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $2.40.

Sidus Space Inc. (NASDAQ: SIDU) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 113.64 million, the company has a total of 16,874K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 1,409 K while annual income is -3,746 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 1,799 K while its latest quarter income was -2,330 K.