Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) last year’s performance of -37.26% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) on June 21, 2022, started off the session at the price of $36.00, plunging -0.87% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $36.3397 and dropped to $35.19 before settling in for the closing price of $35.63. Within the past 52 weeks, LUV’s price has moved between $34.36 and $56.47.

Industrials Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -4.90% over the last five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 129.50%. With a float of $590.88 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $592.00 million.

The firm has a total of 58865 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Airlines industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Southwest Airlines Co. is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 79.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 27, was worth 105,098. In this transaction Director of this company sold 2,300 shares at a rate of $45.70, taking the stock ownership to the 23,296 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 09, when Company’s Director sold 540 for $43.88, making the entire transaction worth $23,697. This insider now owns 24,442 shares in total.

Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.3) by -$0.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.94 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 129.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) Trading Performance Indicators

Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.80 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.12. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 7.26.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.94, a number that is poised to hit 1.14 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.98 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Southwest Airlines Co., LUV], we can find that recorded value of 8.44 million was better than the volume posted last year of 7.09 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 11.14%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.69.

During the past 100 days, Southwest Airlines Co.’s (LUV) raw stochastic average was set at 6.10%, which indicates a significant decrease from 7.93% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 40.99% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 43.64% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $43.74, while its 200-day Moving Average is $45.45. Now, the first resistance to watch is $36.04. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $36.77. The third major resistance level sits at $37.19. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $34.89, it is likely to go to the next support level at $34.47. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $33.74.

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 20.56 billion based on 592,956K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 15,790 M and income totals 977,000 K. The company made 4,694 M in profit during its latest quarter, and -278,000 K in sales during its previous quarter.